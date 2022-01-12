Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 161,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,575,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock worth $397,211,370 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.33 on Wednesday, hitting $2,829.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,913.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,816.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

