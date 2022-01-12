Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,092 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,523,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

