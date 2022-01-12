Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

NYSE BA traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.85. 235,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,464. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

