Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,009,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

