Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.09. 53,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,486. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

