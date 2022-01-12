Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 289 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,236. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

