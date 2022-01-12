Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $460.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

