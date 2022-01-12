Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) a C$33.00 Price Target

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$33.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.15.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.17. 3,468,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The stock has a market cap of C$24.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.95.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

