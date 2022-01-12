Royal Bank of Canada Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVSF. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 30,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.