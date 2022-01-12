Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $36.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.94 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,989,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

