Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.76

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.76 and traded as high as C$143.87. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$143.79, with a volume of 3,564,615 shares traded.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$132.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.76. The company has a market cap of C$204.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Insiders have sold 11,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,101 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

