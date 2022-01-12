Rubies (RBIES) Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $177,571.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00209705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00488097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.