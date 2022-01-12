Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

