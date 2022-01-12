Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,702,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $505.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

