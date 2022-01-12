Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Alkermes worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.