Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of South Jersey Industries worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $15,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

