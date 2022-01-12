SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $105,847.36 and approximately $159.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00034329 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,063,962 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

