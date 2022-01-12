SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $972,494.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07544965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.51 or 1.00137387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

