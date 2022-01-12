Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

