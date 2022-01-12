Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

SANM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,706. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.82.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

