Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 8,517 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

