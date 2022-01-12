Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,716 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

