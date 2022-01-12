Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NVR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $67.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,634.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,519.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5,200.06. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,936.43 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

