Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 8,128 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

