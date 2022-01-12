Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

