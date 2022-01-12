Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $262.14 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

