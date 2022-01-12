SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $3,154,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $341.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.28. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.38.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

