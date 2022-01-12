Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $56,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

