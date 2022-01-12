Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

