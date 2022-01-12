Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

