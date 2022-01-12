Scotiabank Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCDBF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $53.25 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

