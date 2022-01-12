Scotiabank Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.
Cascades stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 193,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,438. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.