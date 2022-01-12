Scotiabank Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

Cascades stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 193,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,438. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

