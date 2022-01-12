Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,794 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AM stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.