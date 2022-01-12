Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,813 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,650. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

