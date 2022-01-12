Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,832,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,412,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

