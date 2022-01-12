Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.73. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

