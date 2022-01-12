Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

