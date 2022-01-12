Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GATX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.99.

GATX stock opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

