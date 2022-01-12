Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

