Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 75,000 Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TINV. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

