Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000.

NASDAQ:CIIGU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CIIG Capital Partners II (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.