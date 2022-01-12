Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000.

NASDAQ:CIIGU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

