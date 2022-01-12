Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $762,000 Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $249,000.

NASDAQ:FTVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

