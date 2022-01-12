Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 89.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 51.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 81.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $305,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

