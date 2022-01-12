Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 587% from the previous session’s volume of 9,366 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,418,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.