SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.