SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,122 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

