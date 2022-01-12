SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $289.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

