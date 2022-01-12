SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Gevo worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEVO stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $872.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

