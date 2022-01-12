SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,271 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

