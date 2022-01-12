SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Seer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

